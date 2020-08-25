Aeryus (AER) Price Hits $0.0056 on Exchanges

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Aeryus token can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Aeryus has a market capitalization of $68,429.91 and approximately $251.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeryus has traded 37.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007866 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00084995 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00277207 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00040504 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001787 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007393 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Aeryus Profile

AER is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 tokens. The official message board for Aeryus is medium.com/@h.lorenzo. Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeryus’ official website is aeryus.com.

Aeryus Token Trading

Aeryus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeryus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeryus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

