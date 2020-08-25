Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $81.65

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $81.65 and traded as high as $106.05. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at $104.00, with a volume of 750,455 shares traded.

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$98.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$81.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$772.57 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.659048 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Yvon Sylvestre sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.76, for a total value of C$433,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$590,141.52. Also, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.07, for a total value of C$1,110,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,311,071.68. Insiders sold a total of 31,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,253 over the last ninety days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

