Agrello 1-Day Volume Tops $209,659.00 (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Agrello token can now be purchased for $0.0552 or 0.00000484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Agrello has a market cap of $4.74 million and $209,659.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Agrello has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Agrello alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00044435 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $634.70 or 0.05566595 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003570 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00050217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Agrello

Agrello (CRYPTO:DLT) is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,978,873 tokens. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id.

Buying and Selling Agrello

Agrello can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrello should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Agrello using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.