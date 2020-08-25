AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) Trading Up 0.4%

AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.14 and last traded at $31.12. Approximately 9,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 28,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average of $27.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AI Powered Equity ETF stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.36% of AI Powered Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

