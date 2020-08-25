Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.06 Million Stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,312 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.16% of Imax worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imax by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after buying an additional 413,885 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Imax by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,039,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after purchasing an additional 324,364 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Imax by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,199,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 115,038 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Imax by 1,320.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,182,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Imax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Imax in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.06.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. Imax Corp has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. Imax had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imax Corp will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

