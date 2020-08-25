Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 511,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,886,000 after purchasing an additional 133,104 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after buying an additional 101,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after buying an additional 55,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,813,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 217,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,650,000 after buying an additional 27,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $136.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.86. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JJSF. CL King raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. J & J Snack Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

In related news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total value of $1,274,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,424.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

