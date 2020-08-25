AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get AIR LIQUIDE/ADR alerts:

Shares of AIQUY opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 19.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in the second quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,112,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,549,000 after purchasing an additional 111,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About AIR LIQUIDE/ADR

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.