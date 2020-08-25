Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA cut its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $289.42. The company had a trading volume of 485,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,621. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.06 and a 200-day moving average of $241.70. The company has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $299.82.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.69.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.