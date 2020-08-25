Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.83

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.83 and traded as high as $34.40. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 120 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

