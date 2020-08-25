ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.71

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and traded as high as $0.89. ALJ Regional shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 157,297 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $37.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.

ALJ Regional Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.