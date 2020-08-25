All Sports Price Hits $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including $18.94, $51.55, $32.15 and $7.50. All Sports has a market capitalization of $6.46 million and $544,967.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00042384 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006152 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $628.68 or 0.05550160 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003547 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00048347 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com.

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $5.60, $50.98, $10.39, $13.77, $24.68, $20.33, $18.94, $32.15, $7.50, $33.94 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.