Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,907 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Alliant Energy by 50.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Alliant Energy by 180.2% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 38.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,152. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNT. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

