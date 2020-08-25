AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Tops $0.0263 on Major Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $240,873.64 and approximately $1,097.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

