Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 51,811 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Alphabet worth $589,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,688.62.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $20.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1,608.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,247,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $1,074.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,518.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,384.40. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,614.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

