Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after acquiring an additional 165,173 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,990,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,869,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,614,000 after buying an additional 138,226 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $20.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,605.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,986. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,071.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,608.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,516.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,382.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

