Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives Buy Rating from Tigress Financial

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Tigress Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $21.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,606.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,362. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,608.78. The company has a market cap of $1,071.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,516.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,382.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,425,000 after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.