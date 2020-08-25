Alstom (EPA:ALO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.49

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.49 and traded as high as $48.36. Alstom shares last traded at $47.85, with a volume of 338,924 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALO. Morgan Stanley set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.50 ($50.00) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €47.50 ($55.88).

About Alstom (EPA:ALO)

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

