Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,802,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,621 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 4.34% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $89,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,400,000 after acquiring an additional 623,736 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,220,000 after acquiring an additional 994,749 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,937,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,384,000 after acquiring an additional 86,205 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,363,000 after acquiring an additional 189,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,483,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,120,000 after acquiring an additional 843,865 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lyle G. Ganske sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $154,498.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,091.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,287 shares of company stock valued at $491,400. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIMC. BidaskClub raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

NASDAQ:AIMC traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $38.88. 5,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $43.17.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

