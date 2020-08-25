Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,283,000 after buying an additional 3,220,828 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Altria Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,056,000 after buying an additional 8,150,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,294,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,027,000 after purchasing an additional 411,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,132,000 after buying an additional 3,141,027 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

Shares of MO traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,116,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,205,079. The firm has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

