Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMRN. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

Shares of AMRN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 186,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,261. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.25 and a beta of 2.63. Amarin has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.05% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

