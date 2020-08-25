American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.51

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.51 and traded as low as $9.09. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 1,151 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 13.45 and a quick ratio of 13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.76 million, a P/E ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in American Realty Investors by 246.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in American Realty Investors by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in American Realty Investors by 609.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Realty Investors in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Realty Investors by 24.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.