Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,225 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $235.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $139.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.42. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.