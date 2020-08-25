Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Up 5.4%

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $249.96 and last traded at $248.22. 6,380,791 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 2,840,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

Get Amgen alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.10 and its 200-day moving average is $228.42. The firm has a market cap of $139.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.