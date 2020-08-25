Amon Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Amon has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Amon token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Amon has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $10,565.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00042435 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $630.19 or 0.05552113 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00048469 BTC.

About Amon

AMN is a token. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,640,413 tokens. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amon’s official website is amon.tech.

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

