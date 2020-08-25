AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.80

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.80 and traded as low as $4.46. AMREP shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 11,253 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of AMREP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get AMREP alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a negative net margin of 31.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 19,456,200.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,562 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.39% of AMREP worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMREP (NYSE:AXR)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The company's Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.