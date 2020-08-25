Analysts Anticipate AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.86. AT&T reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after buying an additional 3,397,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after buying an additional 1,669,793 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 102.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after buying an additional 25,658,276 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,953,000 after buying an additional 1,345,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,887,000 after buying an additional 2,046,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $213.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

