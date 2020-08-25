Analysts Anticipate Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) to post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Heska posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.29). Heska had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $45.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.94 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Heska from $90.00 to $116.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.92.

HSKA stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $102.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,227. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.14. The stock has a market cap of $979.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.81 and a beta of 1.68. Heska has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $110.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $542,919.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,140,530.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,117 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,867. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,079,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 36,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Heska by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,618,000 after buying an additional 79,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heska by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 338,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Heska by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

