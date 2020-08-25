Analysts Anticipate Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Brokerages expect Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nextdecade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.08). Nextdecade posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextdecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nextdecade.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nextdecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nextdecade in a research note on Sunday, July 5th.

NASDAQ:NEXT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,655. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16. Nextdecade has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nextdecade by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextdecade during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nextdecade by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 37,644 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nextdecade by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,752 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextdecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

