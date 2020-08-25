Analysts Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Umpqua reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $327.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 771.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Umpqua by 499,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

