Analysts Expect Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Centurylink’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.35. Centurylink also posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Centurylink will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Centurylink.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

NYSE CTL opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. Centurylink has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Centurylink by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,712,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061,818 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Centurylink in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,494,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Centurylink by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,921,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,290 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Centurylink by 46,265.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,341,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,871 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centurylink by 1,069.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,595 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centurylink (CTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.