Analysts Expect Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) to Post $2.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) to post earnings per share of $2.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.33. Meritage Homes reported earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $9.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.97 to $9.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $12.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $103.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $704,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $201,754.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,096 shares of company stock valued at $17,749,270 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

