Analysts Expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Omeros posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($0.66). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million.

OMER has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of OMER traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $11.79. 1,231,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,379. The company has a market capitalization of $678.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16. Omeros has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $25.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

