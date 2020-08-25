Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CareDx (CDNA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) in the last few weeks:

8/11/2020 – CareDx was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/10/2020 – CareDx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

8/10/2020 – CareDx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2020 – CareDx had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – CareDx had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – CareDx had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – CareDx was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/29/2020 – CareDx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2020 – CareDx is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.42. CareDx Inc has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $37.54.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CareDx Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, insider Sasha King sold 25,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $840,806.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 13,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $478,304.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,632,177.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,410 shares of company stock worth $3,991,483. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 754.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CareDx by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

