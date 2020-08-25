Analysts’ Upgrades for August, 25th (ALFFF, APEMY, ARZGF, BURL, CABGY, CROX, FSUGY, GPS, KMTUY, LB)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, August 25th:

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $235.00 price target on the stock.

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $46.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $16.30 price target on the stock.

Qualigen (NASDAQ:QLGN) was upgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. It specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term, hard money real estate loans. Sachem Capital Corp. is based in Brandford, United States. “

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SWPIF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TCYMY) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

