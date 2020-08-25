Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE: EPC):

8/5/2020 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $38.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Edgewell Personal Care was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

8/4/2020 – Edgewell Personal Care was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

7/13/2020 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Edgewell Personal Care was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $483.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,573,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,519,000 after purchasing an additional 699,828 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 186,351 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

