Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Now Covered by Analysts at National Securities

Investment analysts at National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. National Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s previous close.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Andersons from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Andersons in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Andersons stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.84. 114,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $588.72 million, a P/E ratio of -104.94 and a beta of 0.75. Andersons has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $28.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.83. Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Andersons will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 84.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Andersons by 164.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Andersons by 15.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Andersons during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

