Anexo Group PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:ANX)

Anexo Group PLC (LON:ANX) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Anexo Group has a one year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The company has a market cap of $161.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 131.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 150.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96.

Anexo Group (LON:ANX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 4.50 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

ANX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Anexo Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Anexo Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

About Anexo Group

Anexo Group plc provides integrated credit hire and legal services for the non-fault motorists in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Credit Hire and Legal Services. It offers an integrated end to end service to the customer, including the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges, management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claim.

