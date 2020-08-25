Anthony Sun Sells 30,000 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $2,007,300.00.

Shares of Cognex stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $67.60. The stock had a trading volume of 557,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,057. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.56 and a beta of 1.81. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.90 million. Cognex had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cognex by 291.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 30,844 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in Cognex by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 17,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cognex by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

