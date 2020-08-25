Apex (CPX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $64,139.00

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Apex token can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. Apex has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $64,139.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Apex has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00030138 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005270 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Token Profile

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. Apex’s official website is apexnetwork.io. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

