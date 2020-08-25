Aragon 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $132.28 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.19 or 0.00071827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded 45.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a market capitalization of $271.32 million and approximately $132.28 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00044411 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $634.63 or 0.05568118 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003555 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00051030 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon (ANT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,142,159 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

