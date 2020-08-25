ARC Group WorldWide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.36

ARC Group WorldWide Inc (OTCMKTS:ARCW)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and traded as high as $0.42. ARC Group WorldWide shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 802 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24.

About ARC Group WorldWide (OTCMKTS:ARCW)

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding and metal 3D printing solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Precision Components Group, Stamping Group, and 3DMT Group. The Precision Components Group segment provides engineered precision metal components using processes consisting of metal injection molding; tooling products; and plastic injection molding products.

