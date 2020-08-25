Arcblock (ABT) Market Cap Hits $14.21 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $14.21 million and $7.93 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bithumb, Gate.io and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00124632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.31 or 0.01669365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00188143 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00148367 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OKEx, BitMart, Kucoin, CoinBene, Bithumb, Gate.io, IDEX, LBank, Cobinhood, DragonEX, Bibox and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

