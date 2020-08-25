Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARCT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

NASDAQ:ARCT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.91. 484,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,463. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.50. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 3.13. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $66.24.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 341.76% and a negative return on equity of 409.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andy Sassine bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,126,306.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph E. Payne bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.69 per share, for a total transaction of $31,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,450 shares of company stock valued at $195,389. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares during the period. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

