Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Up 5.3%

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.14 and last traded at $24.07. 454,548 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 595,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RCUS shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.39). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 745.18%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 292.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 151.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

