Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $17.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth about $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 52.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $332.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 10.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

