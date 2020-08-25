Arqma (ARQ) Price Hits $0.0279

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $171,483.01 and approximately $36,506.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,358.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.58 or 0.03315426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.55 or 0.02417172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00505203 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.00 or 0.00774737 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011115 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00057097 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.53 or 0.00656144 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 73.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000208 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00014110 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 12,197,458 coins and its circulating supply is 6,152,914 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

