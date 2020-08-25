Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Shares Up 533.3%

Artemis Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ATMS)’s share price shot up 533.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 23,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 9,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.

Artemis Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATMS)

Artemis Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Artemisone, an orally-administered 10-alpha-amino artemisinin derivative with antiviral and antiparasitic properties.

