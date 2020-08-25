Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.43% of Artesian Resources worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 11,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $118,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,250 shares in the company, valued at $852,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARTNA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

