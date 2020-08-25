Asch Tops One Day Volume of $266,064.00 (XAS)

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. Asch has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $266,064.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Asch has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Asch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0422 or 0.00000366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Asch Coin Profile

Asch launched on September 14th, 2017. Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. Asch’s official message board is bbs.asch.io. The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Asch’s official website is www.asch.io.

Buying and Selling Asch

Asch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

