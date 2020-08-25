Assetmark Inc. Buys 5,867,118 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4,972,133.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,867,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,867,118 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.1% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $297,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,262,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,106 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,389,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,690,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,228,000 after buying an additional 536,730 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,313,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,117,000 after buying an additional 136,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,428,000 after buying an additional 1,373,135 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,774,330 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43.

